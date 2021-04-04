28,624 Shares in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Acquired by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $51.90 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $56.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average of $43.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.36.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.