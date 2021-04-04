$297.19 Million in Sales Expected for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to announce sales of $297.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $268.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $356.00 million. Host Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

HST opened at $17.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 31.40 and a quick ratio of 31.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

