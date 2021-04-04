$3.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will announce sales of $3.50 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newmont’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.52 billion and the lowest is $3.48 billion. Newmont posted sales of $2.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year sales of $13.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.47 billion to $14.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.29 billion to $13.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.54.

NEM stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.21%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $319,042.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,025,786.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,397 shares in the company, valued at $16,561,828.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,845 shares of company stock worth $1,761,347. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Newmont by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Newmont by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Newmont by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

