30,473,259 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,473,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,012,000. NextEra Energy comprises about 0.5% of Norges Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Norges Bank owned about 1.55% of NextEra Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $75.77 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.53 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $148.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $362,683.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,440,599.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,359 shares of company stock worth $11,945,664. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

