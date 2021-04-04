3,050 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Acquired by Perpetual Investment Management Limited

Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.62.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $2,207,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total value of $2,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 48,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,655,430.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 432,119 shares of company stock valued at $153,754,441 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM opened at $326.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.24, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $361.38 and a 200 day moving average of $412.15. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

