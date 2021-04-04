31,812 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Purchased by Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,000. JD.com makes up 0.3% of Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on JD.com from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.30.

Shares of JD.com stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.31. 11,909,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,553,645. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.26 and a twelve month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

