32,324 Shares in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,724,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Elastic by 341.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ESTC shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist started coverage on Elastic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.65.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 19,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $2,761,257.82. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,317 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,779. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ESTC opened at $114.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.35 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $176.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.05.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

