32,943 Shares in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.90% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 5,833.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 43,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 42,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 204,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,654,000 after buying an additional 11,347 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QGRO opened at $65.32 on Friday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $34.95 and a twelve month high of $67.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.16.

