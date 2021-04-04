$345.38 Million in Sales Expected for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will post sales of $345.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $312.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $370.00 million. The Manitowoc reported sales of $329.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $430.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

MTW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $20.61 on Friday. The Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $714.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.62, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 52,980.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

