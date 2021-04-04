$348.29 Million in Sales Expected for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report $348.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $344.86 million to $355.70 million. Medical Properties Trust posted sales of $294.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPW. KeyCorp upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,957,252.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 31.8% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 207,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 82,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 157,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,693,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 86.15%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

