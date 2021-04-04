35,299 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Bought by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,280,000. Etsy accounts for approximately 6.8% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Etsy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Etsy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 95,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,095,086.16. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.19, for a total value of $852,267.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,161.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,434 shares of company stock worth $3,369,699. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.33.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $208.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.41. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.96 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.67, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

