360,206 Shares in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 360,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.24% of Bionano Genomics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BNGO. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BNGO opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $15.69.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

BNGO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bionano Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.40.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

