3,746 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,338,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,182 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after buying an additional 2,105,636 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $43,794,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Illumina by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 558,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $206,668,000 after buying an additional 347,263 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 28.0% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $455,611,000 after buying an additional 322,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ILMN. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $371.35.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total transaction of $109,581.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,687,250.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.65, for a total transaction of $102,885.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at $998,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,185 shares of company stock worth $7,451,728. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $385.04 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.16 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

