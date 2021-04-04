38,951 Shares in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Telos as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Telos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,543,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Telos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,245,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Telos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,197,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Telos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Telos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000.

TLS stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. Telos Co. has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $41.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.51.

TLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

