3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,691 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.11% of 3D Systems worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,317,108 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $202,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,380,676 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 15.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,962 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 177,999 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053,071 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 79,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,025,527 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $10,748,000 after purchasing an additional 171,283 shares during the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DDD. Loop Capital raised 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

3D Systems stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.39 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. On average, analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

