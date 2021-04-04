$4.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will announce earnings per share of $4.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.07. W.W. Grainger reported earnings per share of $4.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year earnings of $18.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.15 to $19.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $21.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.65 to $21.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for W.W. Grainger.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,838,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,507,000 after acquiring an additional 41,105 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,586,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $5.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $406.35. 259,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,216. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.93. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $233.89 and a fifty-two week high of $427.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W.W. Grainger (GWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.