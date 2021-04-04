$414.52 Million in Sales Expected for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to report $414.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $410.00 million and the highest is $421.80 million. Crocs reported sales of $281.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. OTR Global started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.70.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,767.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 34,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $2,516,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,274,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,016 shares of company stock valued at $7,816,627. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CROX stock opened at $79.56 on Friday. Crocs has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $86.40. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

