$43.03 Million in Sales Expected for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to announce $43.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.23 million to $43.65 million. Repay reported sales of $39.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year sales of $183.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $182.10 million to $184.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $213.03 million, with estimates ranging from $212.00 million to $214.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPAY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Repay in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. Repay has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.38 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.29.

In other Repay news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Repay by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Repay by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Repay by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Repay by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

