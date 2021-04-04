$44.53 Million in Sales Expected for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to post sales of $44.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.40 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported sales of $191.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year sales of $412.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $282.74 million to $519.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $757.29 million, with estimates ranging from $662.84 million to $819.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors. Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts: Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.30 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33. In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock. Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHO. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,468,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,420,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,867,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,311,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $13.74. About Sunstone Hotel Investors Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained

