46,303 Shares in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Acquired by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,303 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000. STMicroelectronics makes up 1.9% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,649 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STM opened at $39.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $43.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.72.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STM. Berenberg Bank upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

