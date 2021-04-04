$471.19 Million in Sales Expected for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will post $471.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $464.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $475.00 million. Kennametal posted sales of $483.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $440.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on KMT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.10, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

In related news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,048.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kennametal by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,696,000 after purchasing an additional 39,706 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,297,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 50,146 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,753,000.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

