4,717,216 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,717,216 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,174,000. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.6% of Norges Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Norges Bank owned 0.98% of Adobe as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $684,774,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Adobe by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock worth $954,186,000 after acquiring an additional 370,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,020,738 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,010,611,000 after acquiring an additional 331,125 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE opened at $483.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $462.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.26. The company has a market cap of $231.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.71 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.58.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

