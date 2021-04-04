$49.36 Million in Sales Expected for Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) to report $49.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.10 million and the lowest is $48.61 million. Mohawk Group reported sales of $25.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Group will report full year sales of $358.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $350.98 million to $366.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $427.26 million, with estimates ranging from $416.10 million to $438.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mohawk Group.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MWK. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti raised shares of Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.21.

In other news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 62,281 shares of Mohawk Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,680.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Roi Zion Zahut sold 8,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $268,275.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 188,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,917.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 568,401 shares of company stock valued at $12,309,180 and sold 199,613 shares valued at $6,648,975. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Group by 677.8% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Group by 18,412.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MWK opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $938.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 4.78. Mohawk Group has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $48.99.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

