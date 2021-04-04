4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.00 Million

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and $1.06 million worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0315 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 87.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00053597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.36 or 0.00686268 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00070191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00027660 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD . The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

