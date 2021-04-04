$50.90 Million in Sales Expected for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to report sales of $50.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.80 million. Stock Yards Bancorp reported sales of $44.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year sales of $225.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $216.00 million to $234.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $247.15 million, with estimates ranging from $239.30 million to $255.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $49.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.70 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of SYBT opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.01. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.37%.

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $300,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,622 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,912.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Croce sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $48,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,825.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,623 shares of company stock valued at $925,076 over the last 90 days. 6.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter worth $212,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter worth $295,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

