51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in 51job were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 506,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 65,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 51job during the 4th quarter valued at about $574,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 51job by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,100,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,053,000 after acquiring an additional 528,231 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in 51job in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,316,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 51job by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Get 51job alerts:

NASDAQ JOBS opened at $62.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.77. 51job, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.13 and a 52 week high of $80.50.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.