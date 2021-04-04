55,723 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 106,031 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,460,000 after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,827 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 358.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 40,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.75.

Shares of ES stock opened at $86.47 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $73.61 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.86%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.