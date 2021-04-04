$60.32 Million in Sales Expected for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will post $60.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.20 million and the highest is $60.50 million. PROS posted sales of $66.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full year sales of $252.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $243.81 million to $257.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $279.97 million, with estimates ranging from $259.00 million to $301.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PROS.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The company had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.34 million.

PRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

In related news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $468,436.50. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $74,370.24. Insiders sold 169,703 shares of company stock worth $7,984,576 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in PROS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PROS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in PROS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PROS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in PROS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 1.92. PROS has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

Read More: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROS (PRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.