$63.43 Million in Sales Expected for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will report sales of $63.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems reported sales of $61.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year sales of $258.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.10 million to $263.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $304.51 million, with estimates ranging from $299.33 million to $309.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiovascular Systems.

CSII has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $37.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.82. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $48.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,969,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $305,001,000 after acquiring an additional 553,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter worth $9,689,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter valued at $7,934,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 715.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 103,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,941,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

