$63.43 Million in Sales Expected for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will report sales of $63.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems reported sales of $61.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year sales of $258.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.10 million to $263.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $304.51 million, with estimates ranging from $299.33 million to $309.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiovascular Systems.

CSII has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $37.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.82. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $48.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,969,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $305,001,000 after acquiring an additional 553,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter worth $9,689,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter valued at $7,934,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 715.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 103,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,941,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.