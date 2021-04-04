6,496,580 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,496,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,024,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.75% of United Parcel Service at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 17,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $601,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $853,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $171.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.35 and a 1 year high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.13.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

