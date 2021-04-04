652,400 Shares in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 652,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.28% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $17.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura cut The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.56.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.