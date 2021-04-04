661 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Bought by Dumac Inc.

Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000. MercadoLibre makes up 0.9% of Dumac Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,038 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,196,000 after buying an additional 561,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $808,287,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,292,000 after buying an additional 383,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,501,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $38.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,510.50. 581,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,660. The stock has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,440.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $443.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,609.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,517.97.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HSBC lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,724.72.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

