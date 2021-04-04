6,725 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Bought by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000. DexCom makes up approximately 2.7% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in DexCom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 7,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in DexCom by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.06, for a total transaction of $4,035,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,280 shares of company stock valued at $33,475,042 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.25.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $365.50 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.00 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 151.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $376.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.77.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.41 million. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

