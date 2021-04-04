$7.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will post sales of $7.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $9.69 billion. Plains GP posted sales of $8.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year sales of $27.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.16 billion to $32.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $30.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.13 billion to $35.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.84.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 270.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 94,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Plains GP in the third quarter valued at $4,701,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,681,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after buying an additional 1,171,905 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

