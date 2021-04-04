$70.17 Million in Sales Expected for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will post $70.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Asana’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.36 million and the lowest is $70.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full year sales of $311.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $311.30 million to $312.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $396.81 million, with estimates ranging from $380.19 million to $407.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASAN. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.09.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington acquired 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.12 per share, with a total value of $199,144.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,594.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $832,478.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,060,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,644 shares of company stock valued at $3,621,663 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dumac Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth $1,122,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,550,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth $30,365,000. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $30.81 on Friday. Asana has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.42.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

