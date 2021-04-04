$714.25 Million in Sales Expected for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) to report $714.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $682.50 million to $746.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group posted sales of $581.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $327,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total value of $2,618,818.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,348,130 shares of company stock worth $96,954,820 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $73.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day moving average of $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

