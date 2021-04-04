721 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 79.4% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $848,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,199.44.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,463,201. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,137.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,071.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,803.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,079.81 and a 52 week high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

