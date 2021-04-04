7,253 Shares in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Acquired by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VAW. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,337,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,488,000 after purchasing an additional 68,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 52,449 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,154,000. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,881,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $174.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.20. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $90.36 and a one year high of $175.60.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.