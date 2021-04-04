76,050 Shares in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Bought by Dumac Inc.

Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 76,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,401,000. Reata Pharmaceuticals makes up about 7.3% of Dumac Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dumac Inc. owned about 0.22% of Reata Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RETA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.62. 298,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,208. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.57. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.17 and a 1-year high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.14) by $0.24. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

