$77.42 Million in Sales Expected for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will report $77.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.76 million to $78.07 million. The Bancorp reported sales of $59.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full year sales of $315.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $312.65 million to $319.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $346.85 million, with estimates ranging from $339.79 million to $353.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $75.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.68 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TBBK. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

TBBK opened at $21.13 on Friday. The Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,179.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James J. Mcentee III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,398,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,082,000 after buying an additional 30,636 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in The Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $990,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in The Bancorp by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 170,582 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

