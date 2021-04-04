$772.35 Million in Sales Expected for II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to report sales of $772.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $777.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $770.00 million. II-VI posted sales of $627.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

IIVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised shares of II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total transaction of $778,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,591 shares in the company, valued at $37,426,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $2,173,365. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in II-VI by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in II-VI by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 195,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in II-VI by 822.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 43,661 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in II-VI by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in II-VI by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIVI opened at $71.40 on Friday. II-VI has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $100.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -649.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

