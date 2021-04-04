$781.98 Million in Sales Expected for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to report sales of $781.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $813.00 million and the lowest is $749.40 million. ResMed reported sales of $769.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year sales of $3.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ResMed.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $199,662.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,461.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $305,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,519 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,552. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in ResMed by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of ResMed by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its position in ResMed by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 1,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMD opened at $194.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $140.29 and a fifty-two week high of $224.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ResMed (RMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.