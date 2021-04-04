7,924 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,924 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in NIKE by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE stock opened at $132.53 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.16 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $208.93 billion, a PE ratio of 75.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.89.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

