$8.47 Million in Sales Expected for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to report $8.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.00 million. Intellia Therapeutics reported sales of $12.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $39.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.67 million to $73.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $45.19 million, with estimates ranging from $26.50 million to $70.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTLA shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.85.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $3,195,800.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,011,031.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $4,160,519.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,842 shares in the company, valued at $12,273,511.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 895,181 shares of company stock worth $58,130,046 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $12,077,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $80.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $92.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.50.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

