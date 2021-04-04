$8.47 Million in Sales Expected for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to report $8.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.00 million. Intellia Therapeutics reported sales of $12.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $39.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.67 million to $73.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $45.19 million, with estimates ranging from $26.50 million to $70.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTLA shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.85.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $3,195,800.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,011,031.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $4,160,519.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,842 shares in the company, valued at $12,273,511.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 895,181 shares of company stock worth $58,130,046 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $12,077,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $80.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $92.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.50.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.