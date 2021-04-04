8,158 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,158 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at $510,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,413 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 46,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $13,916,810.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT opened at $135.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $382.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.33 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.05.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

