$85.16 Million in Sales Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will announce $85.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.00 million and the lowest is $84.50 million. Nevro posted sales of $87.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year sales of $442.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $438.60 million to $449.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $515.47 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $526.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist upped their price target on Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.38.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $127,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $375,323. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,290,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nevro by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,720,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,965,000 after buying an additional 238,308 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,232,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,428,000 after buying an additional 204,465 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,034,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nevro during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,539,000.

Nevro stock opened at $141.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -52.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.10. Nevro has a one year low of $82.96 and a one year high of $188.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.42 and a 200 day moving average of $161.32.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

