86,643 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,650,000. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of SolarEdge Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after purchasing an additional 628,326 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,974,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,196,000 after purchasing an additional 170,784 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 777,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,592,000 after purchasing an additional 59,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SEDG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.33.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $283.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.80 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.99.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,453.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total value of $1,045,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,404 shares of company stock worth $6,183,496 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

