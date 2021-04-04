88mph One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.36 Million (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $48.70 million and $1.36 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 88mph token can now be bought for approximately $136.80 or 0.00234632 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, 88mph has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00074662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.95 or 0.00306916 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00093542 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $437.28 or 0.00749989 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00028268 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00017605 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph’s total supply is 384,929 tokens and its circulating supply is 355,986 tokens. 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app

88mph Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

