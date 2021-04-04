8,995 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,995 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 40.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3.5% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,494 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.8% in the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 220,259 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,889,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

MDT opened at $118.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $81.33 and a 1-year high of $120.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.98.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

