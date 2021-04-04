8X8 PROTOCOL Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.95 Million (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 119.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $3.95 million and $1.76 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001357 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000703 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002780 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

